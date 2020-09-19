KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his mother at least 70 times.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that an attorney for Joshua Matthew Carr entered the plea Friday in Sevier County General Sessions Court.

Carr, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 2 death of his mother, Pamela Renee Carr, 56. He is also charged with aggravated assault in the slashing of his grandmother, Anna Faye Matthews.

Carr was arrested in Michigan two days after the stabbings and was sent to Tennessee to face the charges.

Prosecutor Ron Newcomb has filed a motion asking a judge to hold Carr without bond.

In the motion, Newcomb said Pamela Carr was stabbed “at least 70 times” in the attack. A judge set a hearing Wednesday on the motion, which Carr’s lawyers are contesting.

An arrest warrant said Matthews found Carr stabbing his mother in her bedroom. Carr swiped at Matthews with the knife, cutting her on her left forearm and left middle finger, police warrants said.

He then grabbed Matthews and forced her back into her bedroom, police said. Carr returned to his mother’s bedroom and continues to attack his mother, a warrant said.

