President Trump paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a “titan of the law” after her passing Friday night at age 87.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States—notably just the second woman to be appointed to the Court,” the president said in a statement released overnight by the White House. “She was a loving wife to her late husband, Martin, and a dedicated mother to her two children.”

“Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view,” the president said. “Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.”

“A fighter to the end, Justice Ginsburg battled cancer, and other very long odds, throughout her remarkable life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ginsburg family and their loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world,” Mr. Trump said.

The president, who said in August that he would “move quickly” to fill any vacancy on the high court, did not address the issue in his statement.

Vice President Mike Pence called Justice Ginsburg “a true public servant.” “Justice Ginsburg led an inspiring life, and her storied career paved the way for women in the law,” Mr. Pence said. “As an advocate and an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, she was a champion for women whose tireless determination reshaped our national life.”

He said she “will always be remembered as a jurist who respected and commanded the respect of all her colleagues. Karen and I offer our prayers and condolences to the family, friends, and many admirers of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

