President Trump has a list of more than 40 potential Supreme Court nominees that he’s considering to choose a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night.

Less than two weeks before Justice Ginsburg’s death, the president announced 20 new potential candidates for the high court. They include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, also has been considered by Mr. Trump.

All of the candidates range in age from 34 to 56.

Among the leading contenders from the president’s original list in 2016 are 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett; 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Hardiman; and Judge Amul Thapar in Kentucky, who serves on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The rest of the president’s new list includes Bridget Bade, a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement; Stuart Kyle Duncan, a judge on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Steven Engel, who heads the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice; Noel Francisco, a former solicitor general; James Ho, a judge on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Gregory Katsas, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals; Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Christopher Landau, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico; Carlos Muñiz, a justice on the Florida Supreme Court; Martha Pacold, a judge for the Northern District of Illinois; Peter Phipps, a judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Sarah Pitlyk, a judge for the Eastern District of Missouri; Allison Jones Rushing, a judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Kate Todd, a deputy White House counsel; and Lawrence VanDyke, a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Trump has called on Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden to release his list of potential candidates for the high court, saying voters deserve to know what kind of jurists he would nominate.

