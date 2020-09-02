Democratic and Republican voters have distinctly different viewpoints about Black Lives Matter, according to a new poll that gauged sentiments among voters living in Minnesota. The survey was conducted by the Trafalgar Group on behalf of Conservative Clergy of Color, an educational nonprofit founded by four Black ministers.

Bishop Aubrey Shines, chairman of group, cited a recent Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin residents that found their approval of the Black Lives Matter movement fell from 61% to 48% when compared to a similar survey the school conducted in June.

“People are tired of the violence propagated by Black Lives Matter. Explain to me how burning a business will fix racial disparities? You can’t, because they aren’t connected in any way. If you’re as tired of this mayhem as the people in Wisconsin, there’s a place for you at Conservative Clergy of Color,” Mr. Shines said in a statement.

The Trafalgar poll, meanwhile, revealed a pronounced partisan divide on the matter. When asked if they approve of the Black Lives Matter movement, 85% of the Minnesota respondents who supported Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said they approved. Among those voters who support President Trump, 94% disapproved.

Other findings include:

• 93% of Biden voters and 5% of Trump voters agreed Black Lives Matter had made racial relations “better.”

• 86% of Biden voters and 9% of Trump voters would “welcome Black Lives Matter” in their neighborhood

• 85% of Biden voters and 10% of Trump voters agreed that “leaders of Black Life Matters care about people like me.”

• 80% of Biden voters and 14% of Trump voters said the group was not a violent organization.

Source: A Trafalgar Group survey of 1,141 likely presidential election voters in Minnesota, conducted on behalf of Conservative Clergy for Color, a nonprofit group.

