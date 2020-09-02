President Trump celebrated the 75th anniversary of America’s “ultimate victory” in World War II on Wednesday, telling an audience in the battleground state of North Carolina that the sacrifices of yesteryear are now being sullied by left-wing mob violence in the U.S.

“American warriors did not defeat fascism and oppression overseas only to watch our freedoms be trampled by violent mobs here at home,” Mr. Trump told an audience in Wilmington that included several World War II veterans. “We must teach our children that America is the land of heroes like you.”

The president designated Wilmington as the nation’s first World War II “heritage city.”

Its shipbuilding company built 243 ships for the U.S. Navy during the war, and the U.S.S. North Carolina is docked at the port and serves as a museum.

The U.S. accepted Japan’s surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, formally ending the war in the Pacific theater.

Referring to a summer of street violence, rioting and defacing of monuments in the U.S., the president said Americans should celebrate their heritage instead of tearing it down.

“We’re not ashamed in America, we’re not ashamed of anything,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re proud of our country. Our country is great, and we’re going to keep it that way. Together we will remember America’s towering victories. We will recognize America’s outstanding virtues, and we will pay tribute to the heroes who keep us safe, strong, proud and free.”

The president again criticized Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon, and other Democratic officials for not putting a stop to months of violent protests in the city.

“His home was raided, he was thrown out of his home, and then he’ll stand up and he’ll fight for these people [demonstrators],” the president said. “These people only know one thing and that’s strength. That’s all they know, strength, and we have strength.”

He said the federal government will stop the problem “in one hour” if local officials request help.

