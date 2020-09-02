In a ceremony commemorating the end of World War II, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday compared the free world’s struggle 75 years ago against Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany to challenges the United States faces today to ensure freedom and prosperity for allies around the world.

Speaking from aboard the USS Missouri — where the conflict in the Pacific formally came to an end on Sept. 2, 1945 — Mr. Esper noted that the venerable battleship now rests at Pearl Harbor where more than 2,400 Americans were killed in a Japanese sneak attack that launched the U.S. into the war.

“This morning, we pay tribute to all those we lost on that infamous day in 1941 and to the millions more who demonstrated our collective resolve and commitment to freedom in the years of war and hardship that following,” Mr. Esper said.

Among those he mentioned were Dorie Miller — the namesake of the U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. A Mess Attendant aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia, Mr. Miller aided his mortally wounded captain before manning an anti-aircraft gun to help fight off the attack, although he had no formal training in use of that weapon.

World War II cost more than 70 million lives and resulted in “unimaginable loss” for the U.S. and its allies. Virtually no household was left untouched by the scale or scope of its destruction. But, it ultimately led to the creation of a new world order out of the rubble of the old, Mr. Esper said.

“The war fundamentally altered the global balance of power and reshaped the international order into one led by like-minded nations, grounded in common purpose and shared values that prepared them well for a decades-long struggle against Soviet communism that would soon follow,” he said.

Realizing they could no longer rely on two great oceans to protect them from conflicts that began in other regions, the end of the war prompted the U.S. to assume the mantle of leadership. The U.S. built relationships with like-minded countries, Mr. Esper said, that were based on respect for the sovereignty of nations.

“The result was today’s international rules-based order that has provided security, prosperity and stability to billions of people around the world for well over a half-century,” he said.

While representatives of China and the former Soviet Union were aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945 to add their names to the surrender documents following Japan’s capitulation, those two nations today were clearly on Mr. Esper’s mind when he said the U.S. is today facing new challenges to the “free and open order.”

“We are working to build an even broader coalition of partners — one that includes both longtime friends and former adversaries — to protect the hard-fought gains of generations past and present, especially in the Pacific,” he said. “We continue to forge new partnerships and strengthen our existing ones across this region.”

The U.S. is no less committed to securing a safer world today than it was during World War II, he said.

“We will remain ready to fight any foe and defend any friend. We will safeguard our values and all that we hold dear at every turn, in any place. We will not back down and we will not yield,” Mr. Esper said. “Freedom is far too precious to do otherwise and the sacrifice of those who came before us is far too great.”

