HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) - An Air Force attack drone was damaged Wednesday when it went off a runway during takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico, the military said.

The remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 49th Wing was the only aircraft involved, base officials said in a statement.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate the accident to determine the cause, the statement said.

The base is 79 miles (127 kilometers) north of El Paso, Texas.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.