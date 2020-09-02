Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against a Portland man they say targeted federal police officers for an attack, smashing his SUV into their vehicle then trying to run them down.

The officers, who have been part of the enhanced federal forces deployed to quell unrest in the Oregon city, were on their way back to their hotel early Sunday when they say an SUV began hounding them in their rental car.

The SUV tried to block them in, and as they swerved, it smashed them, spinning out in the process. When one of the officers got out to check for injuries, the man drove at the officer, then swerved away and fled, prosecutors said.

The officers followed him to try to identify his vehicle, and when they followed the SUV into a hospital parking lot, it rammed into their rental car again.

Lonnie Vantewa Albert, 55, was charged with assault.

The federal presence in Portland has been a source of controversy for racial justice protesters.

Demonstrators have targeted the hotels where officers are staying, playing loud music to try to keep them from sleeping and following them to and from the locations.’

At least one demonstrator was charged with encouraging hotel workers to taint the food they were serving to the federal officers.

