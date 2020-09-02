HONOLULU (AP) - Authorities in Hawaii arrested a man on charges he killed a fellow inmate inside an Oahu jail in the second violent death in a Hawaii correctional facility within weeks.

Police arrested 27-year-old Ezequiel Zayas on suspicion of first-degree murder after he allegedly assaulted another inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said 62-year-old Vance Grace was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Public Safety are investigating the death.

In a separate incident last month, Police arrested a 25-year-old male inmate on suspicion of first-degree murder following an assault at the Halawa Correctional Facility, which is also located on Oahu.

A 70-year-old inmate suffered head injuries in the Aug. 19 assault. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The identities of the two men involved were not reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.