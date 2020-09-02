Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel offers a handy explanation about the Democratic Party’s relationship with the voting process — which now appears to be mutating into a veritable ball of sneaky confusion.

“It’s disgusting to watch Democrats. I wish the American people were paying more attention to what Democrats are doing in the dead of night to change election laws, to manipulate the process, to insert chaos into our elections. We saw it in New York, when it took six weeks to get results. We saw 20% of the ballots thrown out in Paterson, New Jersey. I just talked to a voter in California, who said she received three ballots for a different woman who never lived at her address,” Mrs. McDaniel tells Fox News, noting that her committee is now engaged in 41 lawsuits nationwide related to the voting process.

She hopes the Supreme Court will scrutinize Democrat-dominated states which are “upending and changing election laws 90 days out, 80 days out from elections” without vetting new processes or protocols.

“This is absolutely going to insert chaos into our election. And President Trump is right to call it out,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “We should be able to vote in person. That is the safest way to vote, or absentee vetted, which is tried and true, not these new mail-in ballots that everybody is getting a ballot whether you want it or not. Early in-person voting which is also very safe,” the chairwoman says.

MODERATORS: IN CASE YOU WONDERED

Organizers for the upcoming 2020 presidential debates have finally revealed moderators for these pivotal events.

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace will be in the chair for the first debate Sept. 29. Then comes C-SPAN host Steve Scully for the second debate on Oct. 15 — a refreshing choice; he is smart, quick and a master of civility. The final debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

And one more: USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Oct. 7 — which could very well draw a substantial audience.

EL PRESIDENTE

There has been talk of “silent” Trump voters who are quietly waiting until Election Day to cast their vote for President Trump. Some of those voters could be Hispanics — who make up a formidable 32 million-member voting bloc, according to Pew Research.

A recent Harris/HillX poll which finds Hispanic approval of Mr. Trump to be “slowly rising,” while an NPR/PBS/Marist College poll found that Joseph R. Biden continues to “underperform” with Hispanics.

More importantly, Hispanics could be heeding Mr. Trump’s call to keep America great.

This demographic is watching the president, according to Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue, who faced a national boycott of his products after saying that the U.S. was “blessed” to have Mr. Trump in the White House.

Mr. Unanue tells Just the News that the rise in Hispanic support for Trump is due to “fatigue over all the destruction and hatred, tearing down businesses, by people — a lot of people that are from outside the community. Because if you’re within the community, you’re building it. You don’t want to tear down what you just built,”

He has considerable personal insight.

“Prosperity is not accomplished if we’re going to tear things down, cancel things, destroy. That’s just not what the immigrant community wants to do. The immigrant community are builders, and they want to prosper,” Mr. Unanue says.

‘UNTIL HE SAW THE POLL NUMBERS’

President Trump is a problem solver and Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has taken notice, according to one high-ranking Republican.

“Donald Trump stands up for law and order and he’s been vocal against the violence from the beginning. In fact, he reached out to Democratic governors and offered them assistance. He said we’ll be happy to send in federal help,” House minority Whip Steve Scalise tells Fox News.

“But the problem is these governors and these mayors said they don’t want the federal help, and these are all supporters of Joe Biden. It’s not happening in Republican-run states. Frankly, it’s not happening in a lot of Democrat-run states, it’s only a select few states that are allowing this mob rule,” Mr. Scalise continues.

“President Trump stands up against it. Joe Biden was silent until he saw the poll numbers slipping away from him and now he’s been trying to play some kind of tacit game on both sides. You can’t play both sides of this issue.”

VOTING AS COMEDY

ABC is taking a get-out-the-vote message to prime time. The network will air “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out” on Sept. 14, billing the special as a “one-night-only, non-partisan event” meant to encourage electoral participation in the presidential election.

The host is comedian Kevin Hart, who will be joined by an eclectic cast that includes his fellow comics, along with musicians, and yes, some politicians.

“The special will also feature prominent political figures across party lines including Michelle Obama, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Ann Romney and Cindy McCain, among others,” the network said.

Also among the 20-plus guests so far: Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Charlamagne Tha God, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson plus music acts 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. The one-hour special will also feature tutorials in the voting process.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” declares executive producer Tom Werner.

POLL DU JOUR

• 91% of likely U.S. voters who chose Donald Trump for president in 2016 plan to do so again.

• 88% of voters who chose Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 will vote for Joseph R. Biden.

• 67% of those voters who plan to vote by mail support Mr. Biden, 28% back Mr. Trump.

• 48% of those voters who plan to vote in-person early support Mr. Biden, 50% back Mr. Trump.

• 37% of those voters who plan to vote in-person on Election Day support Mr. Biden; 57% back Mr. Trump.

Source: An Emerson College poll of 1,597 likely U.S. voters conducted Aug. 30-31.

