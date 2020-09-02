Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden held 8- and 7-point leads, respectively, over President Trump in a pair of national polls released on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden had an 8-point, 49% to 41% lead over Mr. Trump among likely voters, according to a Grinnell College poll.

Mr. Trump had a 42% approval rating, compared to 50% who said they disapprove.

More Americans disapproved than approved of Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and “ensuring equal treatment for African Americans in the U.S.,” but a majority — 52% — said they approved of his handling of the economy.

Mr. Biden also held a 7-point, 50% to 43% lead over Mr. Biden in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, though that was down from a 12-point edge for Mr. Biden in June.

Mr. Trump’s campaign said this week they are where they need to be when it comes to his standing in battleground states that will determine the election.

The Grinnell College poll, conducted by the firm Selzer & Company, was of 827 likely voters and was taken from Aug. 26-30. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

The Suffolk poll of 1,000 registered voters was taken from Aug. 28-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The Republican National Convention was from Aug. 24-27, overlapping with some of the time the Selzer poll was in the field.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.