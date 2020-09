Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiated a wedding over the weekend for a family friend, according to a photograph posted on social media that shows the 87-year-old justice and the couple not wearing face masks.

The wedding took place outdoors.

It was a rare public appearance for the justice, who has been in and out of the hospital in recent months battling a reoccurrence of liver cancer.

