President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump campaigned alongside congressional hopeful Laura Loomer after the White House was recently made aware of her anti-Muslim remarks.

A member of the president’s reelection campaign shared photos Wednesday on social media showing Ms. Trump posing alongside Ms. Loomer, a self-described “proud Islamophobe.”

Courtney Parella, a press secretary for the presidential campaign, said the photos she posted on Twitter showed Ms. Trump visiting “hardworking volunteers” in Boca Raton, Florida.

Two of the photos showed Ms. Trump standing next to Ms. Loomer. One of them shows them posing in front of supporters holding signs promoting both the Trump and Loomer campaigns.

Ms. Loomer, 27, won the Republican nomination last month to run in November against incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, Florida Democrat, in the state’s 21st Congressional District.

Mr. Trump congratulated Ms. Loomer on Twitter following her primary win, raising eyebrows in light of the GOP congressional hopeful’s documented history of anti-Muslim remarks.

“Then let me be the first to say I never want another Muslim entering this country EVER AGAIN! #ProudIslamophobe,” Ms. Loomer tweeted in 2017 before she was booted off Twitter.

“How many more people need to die before everyone agrees that Islam is cancer & we should never let another Muslim into the civilized world?” Ms. Loomer said in another tweet.

Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft each banned Ms. Loomer in 2017 after she ranted on social media against Muslims. Twitter and Facebook followed suit in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

More recently, Mr. Trump lauded Ms. Loomer following her recent primary win, resulting in White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany being asked if the president shares Ms. Loomer’s views on Islam.

“I don’t know if he’s even seen that, but he supports the Muslim community; he supports the community of faith, more broadly, in this country,” Ms. McEnany told reporters Aug. 19.

Neither the Trump campaign or Ms. Loomer immediately returned inquiries from The Washington Times.

The district Ms. Loomer is running to represent includes parts of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, which notably includes the president’s Mar-a-Lago club, where he is registered to vote.

Ms. Trump, 37, is married to Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son.

