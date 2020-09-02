LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A Lewiston man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month was ordered to be held without bail by a Maine Superior Court justice.

Jaquille Coleman was charged Tuesday with intentional murder in the Aug. 21 death of 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, the Sun Journal reported.

Authorities learned from interviews with Morgan’s family that she and the 26-year-old Coleman had a relationship and a child, according to an arrest affidavit from the Maine State Police. The night before the shooting, police said Morgan allegedly had ended the relationship with Coleman.

One of her family members says that on Coleman was dropping off their child and expressed interest in renewing their relationship. When Morgan turned to walk away from him, he allegedly got into his vehicle and fired four shots at her.

Morgan’s mother told Chabot that she approached Coleman’s vehicle to stop him and he pointed the gun at her as he drove away.

Chabot said police arrived and found Morgan on the ground with several gunshots wounds. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Coleman was arrested in Mississippi on Aug. 26 and extradited to Maine.

Attorney Verne Paradie, who’s representing Coleman, said he’s awaiting more information ahead of a hearing where he intends to seek bail for his client.

