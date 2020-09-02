White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for making a trip to a San Francisco salon in apparent defiance of local coronavirus restrictions.

“Listen, this is typical Washington, D.C. — they get on national TV, they preach to the American people that it should be one way and yet in private, when the cameras are not rolling and in this case I guess the cameras were rolling, it shows a very different story,” Mr. Meadows said on “Fox & Friends.”

Fox News obtained security footage of Mrs. Pelosi in the salon, which was apparently supposed to be shut down on Monday, without a face covering.

The speaker’s office said she always complies with local COVID-19 requirements and that she was told the business was allowed by the city to have one customer at a time.

“It’s the same thing, whether it’s in San Francisco with her going into a salon or the privacy of a negotiating room,” Mr. Meadows said. “It’s time that she gets serious about helping the American people.”

