The Republican attorneys general of 21 states on Wednesday marked the 100th day of protests in Portland, Oregon, by calling on Democratic officials to condemn the violence escalating in city streets across the nation.

In a press call with reporters, members of the Republican Attorneys General Association said Democratic politicians have “capitulated to criminals run amok.”

“The Democrats have made it clear with their actions over the last 100 days that they will stand by while radicals attack our officers and destroy our cities,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “It is unacceptable that the attorney general of any state would stand idly by and watch their own cities burn around them. We must restore stability and order to end this lawlessness.”

Republicans have repeatedly blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden for refusing to criticize violent demonstrators.

Since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis on Memorial Day, some protesters have engaged in rioting and property damage in major cities.

Mr. Biden on Monday condemned the violence and destruction, calling it an affront to the legacy of civil rights leaders such as the late Martin Luther King Jr. and the late Sen. John Lewis.

“I want to be very clear about all of this: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting,” Mr. Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh. “It’s lawlessness plain and simple.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Mr. Biden didn’t go far enough. He said the former vice president looked “extremely uncomfortable” during the speech and only condemned the violence to boost his poll numbers.

“He didn’t do it because of policy. He didn’t do it because of principle,” Mr. Carr said.

“We didn’t need a focus group to tell us what was right,” he said.

Ms. Moody said she was “shocked” to see so many elected officials refuse to call out protesters’ behavior.

She accused the Democrats of surrendering their ideals for “some carefully crafted, albeit, dangerously misplaced political goal.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.