DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it will allow flights “from all countries” to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi Press Agency announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE, signaling acquiescence for a breakthrough U.S.-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.