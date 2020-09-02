The rioters in Portland, Oregon, have chased Mayor Ted Wheeler from his home.

Mr. Wheeler told fellow residents of his condominium building in an email Tuesday that he will leave the 16-story tower in the city’s Pearl District neighborhood.

Leaving the building, which has been the target of repeated demonstrations, including one Monday in which crowds set fires and broke windows, would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace,” he wrote.

In the email, according to a report in the Oregonian that cited a screenshot of the email, Mr. Wheeler invited the other residents to a Thursday evening meeting with himself and police officers, who he said are taking the residents’ safety fears seriously.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” Mr. Wheeler said. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

On Monday, which the Oregonian said was Mr. Wheeler’s 58th birthday, more than 200 demonstrators, 19 of whom were arrested, descended on the building and some defaced it and sidewalk and threw a burning bundle of newspapers into its retail space.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.