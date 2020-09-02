President Trump tried out a new nickname Wednesday for his Democratic rival who’s been criticized for campaigning from his basement in Delaware — “Joe Hiden’.”

It came in a tweet by the president about Rep. Joe Kennedy III losing the Democratic Party primary to Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts.

“When a Kennedy loses a Democrat Primary in Massachusetts, by a lot, it just shows how far LEFT that party has gone,” the president tweeted. “Joe Hiden’ will never be able to hold them back. Life, 2nd [Amendment] Energy, Religion, Jobs and the Economy, would be totally obliterated!”

The president has mostly used the nickname “Sleepy Joe” for his rival until now. He’s also alleged that Mr. Biden, 77, has suffered a cognitive decline.

Mr. Biden also had a message for the president on Wednesday: “Get off Twitter.” He was speaking about education policy in Delaware.

The Biden campaign announced Wednesday that the candidate will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11 to observe the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. It’s the site where United Flight 93 crashed in a field after passengers attempted to overpower the Islamist terrorists who took control of the plane.

