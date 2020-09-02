President Trump reveled in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s face-mask scandal on Wednesday, saying her hypocrisy might contribute to Republicans winning back the House in November.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” the president tweeted. “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, was seen on a security videotape mask-less in a San Francisco hair salon in apparent violation of local coronavirus restrictions. The salon owner complained about Mrs. Pelosi’s actions.

Mr. Trump, who rarely wears a mask, tweeted, “The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else.”

The salon owner is a woman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.