Cheap and widely used steroids appear to be effective in helping critically ill patients survive COVID-19, according to new studies, enthusing researchers and prompting the World Health Organization on Wednesday to “strongly recommend” their use.

WHO said a “meta-analysis” of seven studies involving over 7,000 participants found steroids like dexamethasone, hydrocortisone and methylprednisolone can reduce the risk of death by up to a third compared to patients who did not receive them.

The data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association supports findings from British researchers, who in June concluded that dexamethasone was effective in saving the lives of patients requiring oxygen or a ventilator.

Scientists say COVID-19 patients often die from the immune system’s extreme reaction to the virus, and not the pathogen itself. The steroids help keep the immune response in check.

“Corticosteroids are listed in the WHO model list of essential medicines, readily available globally at a low cost,” the organization said in announcing its guidelines.

WHO highlighted the severe toll of the pandemic in making its recommendations.

More than 850,000 people have died worldwide — including nearly 185,000 in the U.S. — and only one other drug, remdesivir, has shown promise but the “magnitude of reduction in time to clinical improvement and the impact of this antiviral agent on mortality and other important outcomes remains uncertain.”

The National Institutes of Health issued recommendations for the use of dexamethasone earlier this summer.

