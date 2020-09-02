A 12-year-old boy in Boulder, Colorado, was assaulted by an adult woman over his carrying a sign supporting President Trump.

According to a report in the Boulder Daily Camera, citing the college town’s police, the attack occurred around 3 p.m. Monday.

The boy, who wasn’t named, was riding his bicycle and carrying the sign when the woman, a white female in her 20s or 30s who was riding a gray-blue moped, turned her vehicle around and began berating the boy and “assaulting him because of his political banner.”

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh told the Daily Camera that the woman told the boy something like “you want something to look at” and began punching and scratching him.

The woman struck the boy four or five times in the back of the head and arms. She tried to take the sign before leaving the scene, according to police reports.

The suspect wore a tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans, the Daily Camera reported.No arrests had been made by Wednesday evening.

