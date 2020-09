MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m., police said in a release. A male and female have been arrested.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

