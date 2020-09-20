Joseph R. Biden on Sunday said the winner of November’s presidential election should be the one to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and tried to appeal to GOP senators to put the brakes on the process.

Mr. Biden said President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will do what they want to do, but that he was appealing to moderate senators who have the power to chart the path forward to follow their conscience.

“Don’t vote to confirm anyone nominated under the circumstances President Trump and Senator McConnell have created,” he said. “Don’t go there.”

Two Republican senators - Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - have said that the Senate should not confirm a replacement for Justice Ginsburg before election day.

Republicans hold an effective 53-47 majority in the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence would break any ties.

Mr. Biden said Senate Republicans can’t simply change course after blocking the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 when they, too, had cited the looming presidential election as reason to press pause.

He said Mr. McConnell created a new rule then: “Absolutely no hearing, no vote for a nominee in an election year - period, no caveats.”

Mr. McConnell has said he was abiding by Mr. Biden’s own comments in 1992 and that the situation is different now because the White House and Senate are controlled by both parties.

Then the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr. Biden had said in June 1992 that once a political season is under way, action on a Supreme Court nomination should be put off until after the election season is over.

Mr. Biden said Sunday that the so-called “Biden Rule” was “based on the fiction that I somehow believe[d] there should be no nomination in an election year.”

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “The only rule I’ve ever followed related to the Supreme Court nomination is the Constitution’s obligation for senators to provide their advice and their consent to a president’s judicial nominee.”

Shortly after former President Barack Obama nominated Judge Garland in March 2016, Mr. Biden had tried to qualify his previous remarks.

He said that in his prior remarks, he made clear he would move forward with the nomination process, even shortly before an election, “if the nominee were chosen with the advice, and not merely the consent, of the Senate.”

