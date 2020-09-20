Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Sunday the U.S. Senate should not vote on a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed,” the Alaska Republican said.

Ms. Murkowski joins Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, who said Saturday that the Senate shouldn’t rush a vote.

“I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice [Antonin] Scalia,” Ms. Murkowski said. “We are now even closer to the 2020 election — less than two months out — and I believe the same standard must apply.”

President Trump says he wants to move quickly to fill the seat of Justice Ginsburg, who died Friday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Mr. Trump’s pick will get a floor vote, but he did not specify whether it would come before the election or in a lame-duck session of Congress later this year.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and can likely afford no more than three defections to proceed with whatever path they choose.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.