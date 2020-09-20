CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle group’s clubhouse early Sunday left a Philadelphia man dead and another person critically wounded, authorities said.

The shooting at the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden occurred around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found Jermaine Wilkes, 38, and another man had both been shot multiple times.

Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the other man was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

It wasn’t clear how many people were in the clubhouse when the shooting occurred.

