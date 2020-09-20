Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said Sunday some Democrats ultimately could support President Trump’s nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday of pancreatic cancer.

“As Mitch McConnell has said, there will be a vote. And I don’t think that we should discount Democratic votes, either,” Mr. Cotton said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Mr. Cotton pointed out that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the only Democratic senator who voted to confirm Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in October 2018, was re-elected.

The Arkansas senator said there was a “referendum” on the issue of Supreme Court nominees in the 2018 midterms.

“There could not have been a clearer mandate because the American people didn’t just re-elect Republicans, they expanded our majority,” Mr. Cotton said. “So we have a clear mandate to perform our constitutional duty. That’s what the Senate majority will do now. That’s what we did back in 2016 as well.”

Mr. Cotton pointed out that four Democratic senators who voted against Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation lost re-election the next month.

Those former senators are Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Bill Nelson of Florida.

Democratic Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama and Gary Peters of Michigan, who are facing tough re-election bids this year, also voted against Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

