President Trump on Sunday took a swipe at Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who could make or break the president’s push to quickly fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mr. Trump made clear that he would not be attending an Alaska Chamber event with Ms. Murkowski on Tuesday.

“No thanks!” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump said he wants to push forward and quickly fill the vacancy.

Ms. Murkowski said Friday, before news broke of Justice Ginsburg’s death, that she would not be inclined to vote to confirm a nominee before the election in the event of a vacancy.

“I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election,” she said.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican facing a tough re-election bid, said Saturday that the president who wins the election on Nov. 3 should be the one who makes the pick.

“I totally disagree with her. We won,” Mr. Trump said Saturday of Ms. Collins. “We want to respect the process. I think it’s going to go very quickly, actually.”

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and can likely afford no more than three defections on whatever course they decide to take.

Vice President Mike Pence would play the role of tie-breaker in the event of a 50-50 split.

