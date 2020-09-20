STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A woman was killed and several other people were wounded when gunfire erupted in a crowded parking lot early Sunday, Stamford police said.

Police Capt. Richard Conklin told the Stamford Advocate that shots were fired around 12:15 a.m. into a crowd of 30 to 40 people in a parking lot near the intersection of Ursula Place and Dale Street on the city’s East Side.

A woman in her early 30s was rushed to Stamford Hospital but could not be saved, Conklin said. Her name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said three other people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Investigators asked witnesses to come forward as they piece together what happened.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.