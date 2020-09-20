A woman suspected of trying to poison President Trump has reportedly been arrested.

CNN reported Sunday evening, citing “a U.S. law enforcement official,” said that the unnamed woman was taken when she tried to cross from Canada into the U.S.

A package containing the poison ricin was sent to Mr. Trump earlier this week but intercepted by law enforcement.

The woman was carrying a gun when arrested, CNN reported.

Charges are expected to be filed by U.S. prosecutors in Washington, although the short investigation has been a joint U.S.-Canadian enterprise.

