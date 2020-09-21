President Trump met at the White House Monday with Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who is one of his potential Supreme Court picks.

The president is expected to announce later this week who he wants to fill the vacancy following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. He is set to be weighing four or five women for the seat.

Judge Barrett is a favorite of social conservatives.

She sparred with the top Democrat on the Jusicary Committee during her confirmation hearing for her appeals court seat. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California questioned the judge’s Catholic faith, saying the “dogma” lived loudly within her. Conservatives believe the anti-Catholic bias could backfire on Democrats with voters.

Judge Barrett graduated from Notre Dame Law School and also taught there before taking her seat on the 7th Circuit.

She is described as a “textualist” and an “originalist” similar to the late Justice Antonio Scalia, who she clerked for after she graduated from law school.

