Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are both women who go by three names … and don’t have much else in common.

The two women have spent the last two days jawing on Twitter, accusing each other of stupidity.

Mrs. Greene, the Republican candidate for a U.S. House seat in Georgia, began Sunday by “thanking” the New York Democrat for deflecting all the “dumb” jokes away from blondes like herself.

“As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all ‘dumb blonde’ jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!” Mrs. Greene wrote.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez fired back Monday and noted that the Republican had committed an intellectual faux pas while accusing someone else of stupidity.

“Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try ‘single-handedly,’ it’ll work better,” she wrote back at her.

She did “encourage” Mrs. Greene, who is almost certain to win her race and make it to the House because her Democratic opponent has dropped out of the race.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez concluded her tweet with “Good luck writing legislation!”

Mrs. Greene wasn’t impressed, beginning her reply with “@AOC please … no one cares about typos.”

And she said she won’t need help writing when it comes to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

“While you were growing up in socialist boot camp, I was creating 1000s of jobs, $250 million in revenue in 11 different states. Your Marxist GND will destroy millions of jobs. And I’m going to put it through the paper shredder,” she concluded.

