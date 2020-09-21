Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says the GOP effort to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the year is a “craven” move that flips the Republicans’ own logic on its head.

Schumer spoke Monday just after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised that the Senate would vote “this year” on Ginsburg’s replacement to the high court.

The New York Democrat noted that in 2016, Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee to the high court on the grounds that it was too close to Election Day.

But now, President Donald Trump and McConnell are thundering toward confirming Ginsburg’s replacement. McConnell says it’s because in 2016, there was a divided government. Now, Republicans control the presidency and the Senate.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.