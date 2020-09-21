President Trump said Monday the Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by the Nov. 3 election.

“I think it should go very quickly, we have a lot of time,” Mr. Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

The president is likely to announce his pick on Friday or Saturday for who he wants to fill the high court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

If the president announces his nominee by the end of this week, that would leave just under 40 days to get the individual confirmed before the results of the Nov. 3 election roll in.

Typically, confirmations for the high court take two to three months. However, in 1993, Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in just 42 days.

