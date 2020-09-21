Sen. Ed Markey is calling for his state to codify Roe v Wade ahead of a potential Trump Supreme Court pick filling the seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Massachusetts Democrat took to Twitter on Monday, calling on his state legislature to act quickly.

“Our country is staring down a constitutional crisis and the erosion of reproductive freedom. We cannot wait another minute. The Massachusetts Legislature must pass the Roe Act and urgently move to codify Roe v. Wade in our state,” he tweeted.

Democrats fear a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court could overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that gave women the right to abortion nationwide.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.