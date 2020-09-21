TALKING ROCK, Ga. (AP) - A man was shot and killed by Georgia county deputies after he violated a restraining order, tried to harm his wife and shoot at authorities, officials said.

Derek Cooper, 52, was fatally shot by Pickens County deputies Saturday, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said deputies responded to a home around 11 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller told authorities Cooper was trespassing on the property, where his wife and other relatives were hiding.

The 911 caller also said that Cooper tried to kill his wife during a domestic dispute last week and that there was a restraining order against him.

The GBI said Cooper was out on bond for the domestic violence incident.

Pickens deputies found Cooper in the back yard but when they gave him a “verbal command,” Cooper shot at them.

The GBI said Cooper then tried to break into the house with his gun but a deputy shot him. Cooper was hospitalized and later died from his wounds.

The shooting is under investigation.

