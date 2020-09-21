House Democrats rolled out a stopgap funding resolution Monday that will keep the government open until Dec. 11.

Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, New York Democrat, blamed Senate Republicans for not picking up the spending bills that the House passed this year.

“While the House did its job and passed bills funding nearly every government agency, Senate Republicans did not even begin the appropriations process. Because of their irresponsibility, a continuing resolution is sadly necessary,” Ms. Lowey said.

Temporary funding extensions, known as continuing resolutions, have been commonplace to avert government shutdowns for years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin made working on a continuing resolution their top priority over the past few weeks, setting aside the far more controversial, and stalled, negotiations over coronavirus relief.

“The continuing resolution introduced today will avert a catastrophic shutdown in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes, and keep government open until Dec. 11, when we plan to have bipartisan legislation to fund the government for this fiscal year,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

“We must continue to work to reach agreement on a coronavirus relief package that meets the health and economic needs of the American people,” she added.

She said the bill will include provisions to help seniors save money on a Medicare premium hike, as well as a one-year extension for surface transportation authorization.

The bill does not have additional funding to replenish a bailout program for hard-hit farmers that the White House wanted. Some Democrats see the bailout as a payoff to those whom the president hurt with his own policies.

Negotiations for this particular provision reportedly broke down over the weekend.

“We do prefer additional farm aid in the CR,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Monday. “Most of all, we want a clean CR to keep the government open.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, blasted Democrats for not including the aid.

“House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need,” Mr. McConnell tweeted. “This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America.”

Democrats are slated to vote on the bill this week.

It needs to pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Trump in nine days to avoid a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered the American economy.

