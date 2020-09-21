The entire Iowa Congressional delegation sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday over the apparent partisan chasm that’s putting the swift passage of government funding and aid for American farmers on the line.

The group was comprised of Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and Rep. Steve King, as well as Democratic Reps. Dave Loebsack, Abby Finkenauer, and Cindy Axne.

“In Iowa, our farmers have not only suffered lost markets and disrupted supply chains fro the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have also been dealing with drought conditions and the destruction caused by the recent derecho which destroyed of acres of crops and farm land,” the lawmakers wrote. “Not providing additional funds to the CCC will delay their payments.”

“Our farmers should not be used a bargaining chip for negotiations,” they added.

Additional funds for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which covers farm aid payments, were left out the stop-gap government funding bill House Democrats unveiled on Monday.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin made working on a continuing resolution their top priority over the past few weeks, setting aside the far more controversial — and stalled — negotiations over coronavirus relief.

Lawmakers expected an easy passage until talks reportedly hit a snag on Friday.

Democrats are planning to pass the bill this week to give it time to pass the Senate before the end of the month deadline. Lawmakers have nine days to get the bill through Congress before government funding expires.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, blasted the Democrats’ bill Monday afternoon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.