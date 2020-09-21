Joseph R. Biden and Democratic committees had $466 million on hand at the start of the month compared to $325 million for President Trump and the Republicans, flipping what had been a sizable cash-on-hand edge for Mr. Trump earlier this year.

Mr. Biden, the Democratic Party and associated committees raised $364.5 million in August compared to $210 million for Mr. Trump and the Republicans, thanks in part to an influx of cash around the time that the former vice president tapped Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California to be his running mate.

Democratic donations have also been pouring in after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Mr. Trump’s team has pulled back on some advertising in recent weeks to preserve money for the stretch run of the campaign.

The president said Monday morning he should have plenty of money.

“We have a lot of money. I mean, how much money do you need?” Mr. Trump said on Fox News. “You know, my father taught me if you can do something and win for less, it’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Mr. Trump won the 2016 election despite losing the money game to Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, though he’s better-positioned to bring in campaign dollars this time around as the incumbent president.

Mr. Biden’s cash-on-hand total was first reported by The New York Times.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.