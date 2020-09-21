West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who is known as being one of the Democrats to break with his party and side with the GOP, said Monday he is against voting for President Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the November election.

He called the move by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to rush a confirmation vote ahead of allowing the American people to select which president should get to fill the vacancy was “hypocrisy in its highest form,” pointing to Mr. McConnell refusing to process President Obama’s high court pick in 2016 ahead of that presidential election.

The West Virginia Democrat has voted to confirm both Mr. Trump’s prior Supreme Court picks, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

His refusal to get on board this time puts pressure on Mr. McConnell, who can only lose three of his own members in order to get the president’s nominee confirmed.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are two Republicans that have already come out against moving forward with a nominee before Nov. 3.

