A federal judge tossed President Trump’s lawsuit against the state’s coronavirus voting procedures, saying the nightmare scenario the Trump team drew of election chaos was too “speculative” at this point.

Because they could point to no specific harms they would suffer, the Trump campaign didn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit, ruled Judge James S. Mahan, a George W. Bush appointee to the court.

Nevada’s new emergency voting law, approved last month, allows some mail ballots to be counted if they are received up to three days after the election, under the presumption they were mailed on time.

Judge Mahan said the Trump team never proved the constitutional violations it warned about, and instead had “policy disagreements” with the law.

His ruling was dated Friday, but was drawing attention Monday.

“Today is a win for democracy,” said William McCurdy II, chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party. “Donald Trump and Republicans have been hell bent on limiting voting options for one clear reason: Republicans will lose if more Nevadans vote in this election.”

Nevada is among a host of states pushing voters to cast ballots by mail this year, amid the pandemic.

Mr. Trump has said vote-by-mail states, which send a ballot to every registered voter, open the door to more fraud than in-person and absentee-ballot voting. In absentee balloting, voters have to request a ballot.

