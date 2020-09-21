Sen. Lindsey Graham said Democrats searching for Republican allies in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death should have thought twice about trying “to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life.”

The South Carolina Republican isn’t swayed by Democrats’ calls to honor Ms. Ginsburg’s “most fervent” deathbed wish about delaying her replacement, given how they treated Judge Kavanaugh when he was accused — without corroborating witnesses or evidence during his nomination hearings — of attempted rape at an unspecified place in the summer of 1982.

Could not agree more. https://t.co/rfV4nlCb74 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2020

“Being lectured by Democrats about how to handle judicial nominations is like an arsonist advising the Fire Department,” Mr. Graham tweeted over the weekend. “Democrats chose to set in motion rules changes to stack the court at the Circuit level and they chose to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life to keep the Supreme Court seat open.”

Republicans overwhelmingly balked at the idea that college professor Christine Blasey Ford’s uncorroborated claims were enough to sink his nomination.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also warned Americans that placing Mr. Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court may result in “back-alley abortions” despite his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Roe v. Wade set an “important precedent” in 1973 before being “reaffirmed many times.”

“We cannot go back to the time of back-alley abortions,” the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted Sept. 12, 2018. “But that could happen if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court and helps overturn Roe v. Wade. We must #StopKavanaugh the lives and futures of countless American women are at stake.”

President Trump told Democrats over the weekend that he has every intention of filling the vacant seat on the high court.

“We won,” he said. “And we have an obligation, as the winners, to pick who we want.”

