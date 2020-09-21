Thousands of flags will adorn the National Mall on Monday to memorialize 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, one of many memorials as the U.S. closes in on a once-unfathomable milestone in its battle with a virus unknown to humans one year ago.

The COVID Memorial Project said it plans to install most of the flags late Monday on Washington Monument grounds facing the White House.

The final 1,000 will be installed the following morning, according to the group, which said it is not affiliated with a larger organization but will have Simone Campbell of NETWORK — an advocate for Obamacare and other liberal causes — lead an interfaith memorial service Tuesday.

Johns Hopkins University’s closely watched tracker said 199,500 people in the U.S. had died of the virus in the U.S. as of lunchtime Monday, meaning the nation would likely hit 200,00 by the end of the day or early Tuesday

A top government scientist, Dr. Deborah Birx, raised eyebrows in March when she said the death toll would climb to 200,000 even “if we do things almost perfectly.”

Unfortunately, she was right about the toll.

Many critics of the administration say the federal response and Americans’ behavior has been far from perfect, however, kicking off a new round of finger-pointing as the somber benchmark arrives.

Some point squarely at President Trump after he admitted to downplaying the virus early on. The Democratic National Committee is posting photos of signs across the country that say: “Trump lied, 200,000 died.”

Mr. Trump says he saved millions of lives with travel restrictions earlier this year and likes to compare his performance favorably to Joseph R. Biden’s performance as vice president during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009-2010, although an estimated 12,000 died during that crisis.

“It was a much less lethal situation [in terms of the pathogen itself], but it was handled so badly. They lost thousands and thousands of people,” Mr. Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Members of his administration defended ongoing efforts as the 200,000 mark loomed over the weekend.

“We don’t want anyone to die in this country from this disease, but the aggressive actions — closing our borders, shutting down our economy, controlling most of the global supply of [drug therapy] remdesivir, bringing convalescent plasma to people, changing the death rate of people 70 and over in hospitalization in April from over 30% to now down near 5%,” Health Secretary Alex Azar told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “These are the changes that should bring people hope for the future as we look to monoclonal antibodies, and FDA-approved gold-standard vaccines in the months ahead.”

It’s difficult to predict the course of the disease, as public behavior changes and scientists get a better handle on how to treat it. Scientists are worried the disease will spike in the colder months, when respiratory disease tend to circulate more easily.

Earlier this month a closely watched model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, forecast 400,000 deaths by Jan. 1 unless Americans get more vigilant about mask-wearing and social distancing.

The seven-day rolling average of infections in the U.S. stands at roughly 41,000, down from 66,000 in July but far higher than the 22,000 or so in early June — a baseline that experts say is too high.

The U.S. isn’t the only country struggling.

Countries around the world have struggled with the coronavirus, a formidable and unpredictable enemy, and parts of Europe that controlled the virus early on are seeing alarming spikes.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday blamed troubles abroad for slumping markets on Wall Street.

The U.S. is in a “much better position, thankfully,” he said. “We’ve regained control of both of the cases and fatalities. But I think people are worried about Britain and maybe the rest of Europe as well.”

