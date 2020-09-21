By - Associated Press - Monday, September 21, 2020

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) - Police in the Twin Cities metro are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian. The victim was killed Saturday night while walking along a street in Maplewood.

Police Lt. Brian Bierdeman said Sunday low lighting and a wooded driveway may have contributed to the crash. First responders tried saving the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Star Tribune reported.

Authorities say the victim was in his 20s, but he has not been identified.

A passerby told police that a second vehicle, a black car, pulled over briefly before leaving the scene. Someone in that car might have seen the vehicle that hit the man, police said.

