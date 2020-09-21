Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the high court, the court announced Monday.

A closed ceremony will take place Wednesday morning with the justice’s family, friends and members of the court.

Her casket will then lie under the Portico at the high court steps so members of the public can pay respects outside from a distance.

The justice’s law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, while Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers carrying her casket.

The public will be able to pay respects from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

A private interment ceremony will take place next week at Arlington National Cemetery. She will be buried alongside her husband Martin Ginsburg, who died in 2010. He was a tax lawyer and an Army veteran.

Arlington National Cemetery is the resting place for more than a dozen Supreme Court justices.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, announced Monday morning that the late justice will also lie in state in National Statuary Hall on Friday.

The ceremony will be invitation-only due to COVID-19 concerns, with additional details to come.

