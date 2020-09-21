The pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List says it supports appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser spoke with President Trump on Monday about the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ginsburg. Mr. Trump says he has narrowed his list of potential nominees to a handful. SBA List has previously said that it likes all of the candidates the president is considering.

SBA List said it prefers Judge Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, because she is known to grassroots supporters and because she was previously vetted for the vacancy that Mr. Trump filled with the appointment of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“I just spoke with @realDonaldTrump about SCOTUS. He is right. We agree the vote on a nominees must occur before the election. Plenty of time. #prolifecourt,” Ms. Dannenfelser tweeted Monday morning.

Mr. Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday that he was considering four or five female candidates for his Supreme Court appointment, which he expects to make at the end of the week.

Alongside Judge Barrett, Mr. Trump is considering 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa.

“She’s excellent. She’s Hispanic,” Mr. Trump said of Judge Lagoa on “Fox & Friends.” “She’s a terrific woman, from everything I know. I don’t know her. Florida. We love Florida. So, she’s got a lot of things. Very smart.”

Mr. Trump also touted an unnamed candidate who’s “38 years old,” which presumably refers to 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Allison Jones Rushing. Ms. Rushing, a former partner at D.C. law firm Williams & Connolly, was confirmed to the federal bench by the Senate last year.

Ms. Dannenfelser, a national co-chair of the Pro-Life Voices for Trump coalition organized by the president’s reelection campaign, has previously expressed support for several of Mr. Trump’s potential candidates.

Prior to Justice Ginsburg’s death Friday, Ms. Dannenfelser said the names of Mr. Trump’s updated Supreme Court short list released this month were “all-stars.”

