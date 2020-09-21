The Trump administration announced Monday the U.S. is reimposing a slew of United Nations sanctions on Iran and called on all U.N. member states to “fully comply” with implementing the penalties.

The announcement, made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, comes after the majority of the U.N. security council rejected U.S. efforts to extend an arms embargo on Tehran and relaunch so-called “snapback sanctions.”

Mr. Pompeo, who was joined by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, also announced sanctions on Iran’s defense ministry as well as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for conducting business with Iran.

Mr. Pompeo said that the sanctions are a “warning that should be heard worldwide.”

“No matter who you are, if you violate the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, you risk sanctions,” he said.

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order that targets conventional arms transfers related to Iran. Under the order, the disputed arms embargo on Iran will be reimposed “indefinitely.”

The majority of the 15-member security council has opposed the Washington-led moves to reimpose sanctions and the arms embargo that was established under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Trump administration last month warned that ending the embargo would be disastrous for the Middle East and for U.S. national security because it would give Tehran sudden access to a buffet of Chinese- and Russian-made weapons previously acquirable only through nefarious channels.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres along with the bulk of the members of the council as well as several European leaders have said that the U.S. does not hold the power to unilaterally reimpose the U.N. sanctions after it left the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

