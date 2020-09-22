ABC’s recent town hall debate that billed its participants as “uncommitted” voters included voters who called President Trump a “f—ing moron,” “punk a—,” “swine,” and a “villain” prior to the event.

A sampling from the Twitter feeds of Kutztown University professor Ellesia Blaque and pastor Carl Day includes a slew of disparaging remarks toward the president and, in one case, a vow to “be there, volunteering” for Sen. Kamala Harris prior to her primary campaign’s end.

Mr. Day asked the president about income inequality during his appearance with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, while Ms. Blaque asked if changes to Obamacare will affect her since she has a disease called sarcoidosis.

“When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America?” the pastor asked at one point. “Are you aware of how tone-deaf that comes off the African American community?”

The Washington Free Beacon noted Monday that Mr. Day wrote “[I] never once supported Trump and won’t now” in August.

“An ABC spokesperson told the Free Beacon that the voters ‘all identified to [the network] as uncommitted,’” the website reported Tuesday. “The spokesperson would not say whether the network took any time to verify those claims, nor did he answer questions about the selection process.”

Both town hall participants did not respond to the Free Beacon’s request for comment, although Ms. Black told MSNBC viewers after the fact that she arrived at the town hall “with an open mind.”

