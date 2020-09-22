Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned progressives “there’s no going back to brunch” regardless of the outcome of the November election because they have a “whole new world to build,” including transforming the Democratic Party.

“Here’s what we’re NOT gonna do: give up,” the New York Democratic socialist wrote in a pair of tweets over the weekend. “We don’t give up when people need us most. That’s not who we are. Our democracy is at a faint heartbeat; it was broken even before Trump. But so long as we can save lives, I believe we have an obligation to do so as we build a new world

“And after we work to command victory in November, I need folks to realize that there’s no going back to brunch,” she tweeted. “We have a whole new world to build. We cannot accept going back to the way things were, & that includes the Dem party. We must deliver transformative, material change.”

In a lengthy video reacting to the death Friday of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said electing Joe Biden over President Trump is merely about “survival” and that the real work will be done by pushing the Democrattic Party significantly to the left in the coming months.

“This is not over [if] we win in November, I’m sorry to tell you you’re not going back to brunch,” she said in the video. “There’s no going back after November. Gear up because we have a lot of rebuilding to do.”

“Let this moment radicalize you,” she said. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before.”

“This moment is not the time for despair, it is not the time for cynicism,” she continued. “It is not the time to give up. It is not the time for us to say ‘it’s too late’ or ‘it’s too far gone’ or ‘I don’t know what to do,’ we’re going to talk about it right now.

“Because it’s that important,” she added. “Because it is not hyperbole. The actual balance of our democracy rests in the actions that we choose to make – that I choose to make, that you choose to make, that I choose to make, that you choose to make, every single individual – chooses to make between now and election day.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats should consider “all options on the table” for trying to block Mr. Trump from filling Justice Ginsburg’s seat before the election.

And after we work to command victory in November, I need folks to realize that there’s no going back to brunch.



We have a whole new world to build. We cannot accept going back to the way things were, & that includes the Dem party. We must deliver transformative, material change. pic.twitter.com/r7du2yOl2c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.