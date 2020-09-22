Only a week after they arrived at Fort Sill, Okla., to begin Army basic training, a pair of privates jumped into action and stopped the suicide attempt of another trainee, officials said.

Private Carlos Fontanez and Private Ari Till, both 22, were promoted to Private 2nd Class last week in recognition of their fast work. According to their commander in basic training, the two trainees stopped another private from hanging himself on September 3.

“They saw something that was wrong, and they stepped up,” said Army Capt. Bianca Huntsman. “They lived the Army values of loyalty, personal courage, teamwork, and never leaving a fallen Soldier.”

Gen. Paul Funk, commander of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, authorized the promotions when he heard about what happened.

After basic training is completed in November, Private Fontanez will go to Fort Lee, Va., to become a heavy load mechanic. Private Till will transfer to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio to become an orthopedic specialist, Army officials said.

The private who attempted to hang himself is in a medical facility and is doing well. He is expected to eventually begin basic combat training, Army officials said.

